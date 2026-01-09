1 patient dead after altercation at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police responded to the 100 block of Hospital Drive after a person was reported deceased following an altercation with hospital security on Jan. 9, shortly after 7 a.m.
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), protective service officers were called to a patient’s room after staff reported safety concerns involving an admitted patient at the Royal University Hospital (RUH).
During the response, a physical altercation occurred between the protective service officers and the patient. During that altercation, the patient became unresponsive.
“Medical staff responded to provide patient care and pronounced the patient deceased,” states the SHA.
The SHA notified police immediately. Police are working with the coroner’s office to determine whether the death is deemed suspicious or not.
“The SHA is fully cooperating with the police investigation and has deemed this a critical incident, which initiates a legislated process for review and reporting, including a formal internal review,” explains the SHA.
The SHA is currently co-ordinating with the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) to provide support for the patient’s family. They will also be providing support for any staff impacted by the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information available at this time.
