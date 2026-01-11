SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lifestyle

Recipe: Roasted vegetable and chickpea shawarma

By Kate Cram from Wild Poppy Market Special to Global News
Posted January 11, 2026 8:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Delicious make ahead meal in a bowl'
Cooking Together: Delicious make ahead meal in a bowl
It's colourful, full of texture, packed with flavour, and it's a healthy meal you can prepare ahead of time. Kate Cram from Wild Poppy Market in Ladysmith, joins Jennifer Palma with her version of a tantalizing bowl.
Share

NOTE: The recipe that was previously provided to Global News was incorrect. The correct recipe has now been provided below.

If you’re craving bold, aromatic spices and a bowl full of color and texture, these Roasted Vegetable Shawarma Bowls are packed with tender roasted veggies, protein-rich chickpeas, and fresh, crunchy toppings. They’re wholesome, satisfying, and perfect for a cozy meal any day of the week.”

 

Ingredients

For the Bowls:

● 3 cups cooked quinoa

● Roasted Vegetables & Chickpeas

● 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

● 1 cup long English cucumber, thinly sliced

● 2 cups cabbage, shredded

● 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

● Fresh cilantro, chopped

● Fresh mint, chopped

● Tahini sauce, for drizzling

 

For the Roasted Vegetable & Chickpea Shawarma:

● 2 Tbsp olive oil

● 1 lemon, juiced (or 4 tbsp lemon juice)

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 Tbsp maple syrup

● 1½ tsp cumin

● 1½ tsp smoked paprika

● ½ tsp cinnamon

● ¾ tsp ground ginger

● ¾ tsp oregano

● ¾ tsp turmeric

● ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

● 1 Tbsp water

● 2 bell peppers, diced

● 3 cups cauliflower, small florets

● 2 cups yams, peeled and small diced

● 1 red onion, thinly sliced

● 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (optional: roasted for extra crispiness)

● Salt & pepper, to taste

 

Method

1. Preheat the Oven

Set your oven to 425°F (220°C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Make the Shawarma Spice Mix

In a large bowl, combine:

● Olive oil

● 3 Tbsp lemon juice

● Minced garlic

● Maple syrup

● Cumin, smoked paprika, cinnamon, ginger, oregano, turmeric, cayenne

● Water

● Salt and pepper

3. Prepare Vegetables & Chickpeas for Roasting

Add the cauliflower, yams, bell peppers, red onion, and chickpeas to the bowl. Toss until everything is evenly coated in the spice mixture.

Spread the vegetables evenly across the prepared baking sheets, giving them some space so they roast rather than steam.

4. Roast Veggies

Roast for 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are tender and lightly caramelized. Finish with a drizzle of the remaining lemon juice.

5. Assemble the Bowls

● Start with a base of fluffy quinoa.

● Add shredded cabbage.

● Pile on the warm roasted shawarma vegetables.

● Top with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and crumbled feta.

 

● Drizzle with tahini sauce and sprinkle with fresh mint and cilantro.

( Mix tahini with a splash of water, lemon juice, garlic, and a pinch of salt for a creamy dressing )

 

Tips & Variations:

● Meal Prep Friendly: Roast extra vegetables and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

● Protein Boost: Add grilled chicken, falafel, or extra chickpeas.

● Make it Vegan: Simply skip the feta or use a vegan alternative. This bowl is perfect for lunch, dinner, or an easy Roasted Vegetable & Chickpea Shawarma weekend meal. The sweet-yet-spicy roasted vegetables paired with creamy tahini and tangy feta make it a flavor-packed, wholesome feast.

