Crime

Man found on New Westminster street suffering from gunshot wounds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 4:05 pm
1 min read
Man hurt in New Westminster shooting
A man was found on the street in New Westminster on Friday morning, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.
A man is recovering in the hospital after being found on the ground in New Westminster in distress early Friday morning.

New Westminster police said that at approximately 3 a.m., an officer was conducting patrols around the area of 100 Columbia Street when they found the man lying on the ground.

When the officer approached the man, they saw he was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a release.

The man was rushed to the hospital and the police’s Major Crime Unit has been assigned to the investigation.

“Our Major Crime investigators will be gathering evidence to determine the motive behind this incident and who committed it,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a statement.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during the road closures.”

Anyone with information about this incident or dashcam footage of the area at the time is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at (604) 529-2430 or via email.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

