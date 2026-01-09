Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan man looking to reunite military medals with Winnipeg family

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted January 9, 2026 2:12 pm
Military medals and a dog tag may belong to a veteran possibly named William Melvin or Melville Ledingham. He was born in Winnipeg on April 4, 1910, and died on Oct. 16, 1988. View image in full screen
Military medals and a dog tag may belong to a veteran possibly named William Melvin or Melville Ledingham. He was born in Winnipeg on April 4, 1910, and died on Oct. 16, 1988. John Brady McDonald
A passion project by John Brady McDonald of Saskatchewan aims to reunite families with treasured mementos.

McDonald, who lives in Prince Albert, is a military historian, writer and artist. He’s from a military family and often discovers medals at antique and pawn shops.

“It broke my heart because each one of those medals was a story, a story of a warrior … a story of a hero,” McDonald said.

A few years ago, he returned military medals to a family for the first time. Ever since, the medals just keep coming.

“As the years have gone on, I’ve returned 15 sets of medals to the families of veterans,” McDonald said.

“It’s my way of saying thank you to these veterans who sacrificed so much for me to be here.”

Now, McDonald is looking for a Winnipeg family who may have a connection to four medals and one dog tag.

John Brady McDonald is looking for someone with a family connection to these military medals. View image in full screen
John Brady McDonald is looking for someone with a family connection to these military medals. John Brady McDonald

“The soldier’s name is possibly William Melvin or Melville Ledingham (possibly went by Mel),” McDonald said. “He was born in Winnipeg on April 4, 1910 and passed away October 16, 1988. He served as an officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force.”

The veteran was awarded the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal with an overseas bar.

“He saw action overseas at some point and was awarded the 53 Coronation medal, so he was around at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II,” McDonald said.

Dog tags that possibly belong to a Winnipeg veteran who died in 1988. View image in full screen
Dog tags that possibly belong to a Winnipeg veteran who died in 1988. John Brady McDonald

Anyone who may have a connection to this veteran is encouraged to contact McDonald at johnbradymcdonald@gmail.com.

“This is a 100 per cent labour of love. I don’t charge families whatsoever for this service. You shouldn’t have to pay to get your heroes back.”

