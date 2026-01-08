Evan Bouchard completes Oilers rally

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Evan Bouchard scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Connor McDavid, with a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for Edmonton (22-16-6).

Calvin Pickard stopped 13 of 16 shots for the win in net.

Josh Morrissey, Tanner Pearson and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (15-22-5), who blew a 3-1 lead, are now winless in 11 straight games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg before 14,373 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Bouchard scored on the power play to give Edmonton a 4-3 lead 10:37 into the third period. With Nino Niederreiter off for delay of game, Bouchard’s screened shot from the blue-line eluded Hellebuyck. Podkolzin and McDavid assisted.

Hyman had tied the game 3-3 about midway through the third when his shot from in close beat Hellebuyck. Darnell Nurse assisted.

The Oilers pulled to within 3-2 with 21 seconds left in the middle frame. Leon Draisaitl set up McDavid in front of the Jets net. He faked a shot, then beat Hellebuyck. Bouchard also assisted on the goal.

Winnipeg took a 3-1 lead into the second period.

The Jets scored two goals 40 seconds apart late in the first period. Pearson scored at the 18:16 mark, with Cole Koepke assisting. Morrissey then scored at 18:56 with the puck somehow trickling past a scrum of players in the crease.

The Oilers knotted the score at 1-1 on a brilliant effort by Kasperi Kapanen, who sped down the ice, then fed Podkolzin a backhand pass in front as he was headed behind the net. Podkolzin’s shot barely deflected over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

The Jets opened the scoring midway through the first. Mark Scheifele set up Connor, who was alone in front and fired the shot past Pickard. Alex Iafallo also assisted.

Takeaways

Jets: They dominated the first period, outshooting Edmonton 11-17 and outscoring the Oilers 3-1, but they failed to hold on to the lead as the Oilers took over the play in the second.

Oilers: They were on their heels in the first but rebounded in the second, outshooting Winnipeg 12-3 and outscoring the Jets 1-0. They carried that into third, outscoring the Jets 2-0.

Key moment

McDavid scored with 21 seconds left in the second to turn the momentum to Edmonton’s side.

Key stat

McDavid extended his point-scoring streak to 17 games, compiling 18 goals and 41 points in that stretch.

Up next

Winnipeg: Hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Edmonton: Hosts the Kings on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 8, 2026

