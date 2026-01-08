Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest N.S. man for allegedly impersonating an officer and stealing dump truck

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2026 11:42 am
The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
A Liverpool, N.S., man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer and then stealing a dump truck several days later.

Police say the man tried to enter the Cookville, N.S., RCMP station in civilian clothes on Dec. 26, claiming he was a new sergeant transferred from another province.

When RCMP asked for identification the man said he didn’t have any.

He was charged with impersonating an officer and released, but was arrested again a few days later allegedly driving a stolen dump truck in the Liverpool area, on the province’s South Shore.

Police say it appears the man spent New Year’s Eve in the West Caledonia, N.S., garage where the truck was parked before making away with the vehicle the next morning.

Forty-three-year-old Christopher MacLeod will face several charges including breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle in a court appearance next month.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

