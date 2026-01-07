Menu

Crime

Yorkdale GO bus shooting: Murder charge laid in Toronto’s 1st homicide of 2026

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 10:20 am
1 min read
Police at the scene following a fatal shooting on board a GO bus at Yorkdale Mall. View image in full screen
Police at the scene following a fatal shooting on board a GO bus at Yorkdale Mall. Global News
Toronto police have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on board a Yorkdale GO bus earlier this week, which marked the city’s first homicide of 2026.

Police said the shooting happened at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal next to Yorkdale Shopping Mall off Allen Road on Jan. 4 at around 7 p.m.

Investigators said both the victim and the suspect boarded the GO bus at the terminal but did not elaborate whether they knew each other.

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters it was a “crowded bus terminal” at that time. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as police said the next-of-kin notification process is still underway.

Police have charged 40-year-old Tyrel Gibson with first-degree murder.

Gibson appeared in court on Monday, police said, but no other details were released.

This marked Toronto’s first homicide of 2026.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

