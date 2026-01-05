Man shot, killed on board bus at Yorkdale GO terminal

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was shot while on board a bus at Yorkdale GO bus terminal on Sunday night.

Police were called to the bus terminal beside Yorkdale Shopping Mall in North York at around 7 p.m.

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, with Toronto police’s homicide unit, said when officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries, Davis said.

“At that time of the evening, it was a crowded bus terminal,” Davis said.

Officers later found a male suspect who was arrested and a firearm was recovered, Davis said. He noted there are no outstanding suspects.

No information was released on the victim due to notifying next of kin. It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, said in Monday morning statement that the GO bus terminal has since reopened after being closed on Sunday night.

It also said following the incident the remaining passengers and GO staff were safely removed from the bus.