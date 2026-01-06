Menu

Crime

Ontario mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old child

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Barrie police logo in Barrie, Ont., April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Barrie police logo in Barrie, Ont., April 7, 2024. Global News
Barrie, Ont., police say a mother is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her 10-year-old child.

Police said they performed a well-being check on New Year’s Eve at around 3 p.m. at a home in the Bayview Drive and Little Avenue area.

The child was found dead inside the home. Police did not elaborate on the child’s cause of death.

The mother, a 47-year-old Barrie woman, was found inside the home and taken to hospital.

Police said once she was medically cleared, officers laid a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday. She was taken into custody.

“Due to the nature of the incident and to respect the privacy of the family involved, updates will only be provided as the investigation permits,” police said.

