Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney says Greenland’s security is part of NATO amid Trump threats

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 11:26 am
2 min read
Secretary-General,” Carney concluded." autoplay="true" id=11601118]
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Greenland’s security is included in NATO, and the future of Greenland is a decision for the Danish territory and Denmark to make as U.S. President Donald Trump repeats threats of annexation.

Carney made the comments Tuesday morning in Paris ahead of a meeting with European leaders and allies of Ukraine to discuss Canada’s role in a potential ceasefire with Russia.

“We’re partners in NATO. It is a mutual defence alliance. We can provide that security. As NATO, we can provide security for all of NATO, Greenland included,” Carney said to reporters at the Canadian embassy in Paris.

“The future of Greenland is a decision for Greenland and Denmark exclusively — it’s their decision.”

Trump again said the United States needs to acquire Greenland on Sunday, saying it was in the interest of “national security.” The comments came one day after the U.S. conducted a military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, “enough is enough. No more pressure. No more hints. No more fantasies about annexation.”

Nielsen added that although Greenland is “open to conversations” about Arctic security, those talks must be done through proper channels and with respect to international law.

Click to play video: '‘Greenland’s a big deal’: Trump says U.S. needs to have it'
‘Greenland’s a big deal’: Trump says U.S. needs to have it

Carney continued speaking about Canada’s role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, and how that plays a role in the security of Greenland as nations push to boost military investments in the Arctic.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“With our buildup that’s just the beginning of our military capabilities, we are making heavy investments in the Arctic. We’ll be working with our Nordic partners, will be working through NATO,” Carney said.

“This is one of the issues I’ll be discussing with the [NATO] Secretary-General [Mark Rutte] as part of an ongoing discussion with him around this to further advance it.”
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Dawn of a new era’: Greenland MP on relations with Canada as Ottawa preps new consulate'
‘Dawn of a new era’: Greenland MP on relations with Canada as Ottawa preps new consulate
Trending Now

On Tuesday, several European leaders issued a joint statement underscoring Greenland’s role in NATO, and that the military alliance is committed to increasing its presence in the Arctic.

Carney’s comments on the right for Greenland and Demark to decide the territory’s future were also echoed in the statement, which included leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as Demark and Greenland.

Story continues below advertisement

 

This comes after Carney’s budget included $1 billion in spending over four years to improve and expand Canada’s military capabilities in remote regions, including the Arctic.

Ottawa also announced a new Arctic Foreign Policy, which aims to renew the focus on Arctic security to complement future defence strategies. This includes establishing an Arctic ambassador and setting up diplomatic missions in Greenland and other areas.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said last month that Ottawa plans to open a consulate in Greenland in early 2026 in partnership with Denmark.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices