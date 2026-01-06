Carney says Greenland’s security is part of NATO amid Trump threats

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Greenland’s security is included in NATO, and the future of Greenland is a decision for the Danish territory and Denmark to make as U.S. President Donald Trump repeats threats of annexation.

Carney made the comments Tuesday morning in Paris ahead of a meeting with European leaders and allies of Ukraine to discuss Canada’s role in a potential ceasefire with Russia.

“We’re partners in NATO. It is a mutual defence alliance. We can provide that security. As NATO, we can provide security for all of NATO, Greenland included,” Carney said to reporters at the Canadian embassy in Paris.

“The future of Greenland is a decision for Greenland and Denmark exclusively — it’s their decision.”

Trump again said the United States needs to acquire Greenland on Sunday, saying it was in the interest of “national security.” The comments came one day after the U.S. conducted a military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

In response, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, “enough is enough. No more pressure. No more hints. No more fantasies about annexation.”

Nielsen added that although Greenland is “open to conversations” about Arctic security, those talks must be done through proper channels and with respect to international law.

Carney continued speaking about Canada’s role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, and how that plays a role in the security of Greenland as nations push to boost military investments in the Arctic.

“With our buildup that’s just the beginning of our military capabilities, we are making heavy investments in the Arctic. We’ll be working with our Nordic partners, will be working through NATO,” Carney said.

“This is one of the issues I’ll be discussing with the [NATO] Secretary-General [Mark Rutte] as part of an ongoing discussion with him around this to further advance it.”

On Tuesday, several European leaders issued a joint statement underscoring Greenland’s role in NATO, and that the military alliance is committed to increasing its presence in the Arctic.

Carney’s comments on the right for Greenland and Demark to decide the territory’s future were also echoed in the statement, which included leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as Demark and Greenland.

This comes after Carney’s budget included $1 billion in spending over four years to improve and expand Canada’s military capabilities in remote regions, including the Arctic.

Ottawa also announced a new Arctic Foreign Policy, which aims to renew the focus on Arctic security to complement future defence strategies. This includes establishing an Arctic ambassador and setting up diplomatic missions in Greenland and other areas.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said last month that Ottawa plans to open a consulate in Greenland in early 2026 in partnership with Denmark.