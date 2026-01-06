SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Carney in Paris to discuss Canada’s role in potential Ukraine ceasefire

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 7:24 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney set to attend Ukraine peace talks in Paris'
Carney set to attend Ukraine peace talks in Paris
Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Paris on Monday for a meeting with Ukraine’s allies in a bid to end Russia’s war on the country. Mackenzie Gray is travelling with the Prime Minister and has more information on what to expect.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will continue to build up its military might in the coming years, in part so it’s able to play a role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Carney is in Paris meeting with Ukraine’s allies to discuss the role Canada might play in securing an eventual ceasefire in the war with Russia.

At a press conference at the Canadian embassy, Carney said the negotiations on peace and security guarantees for Ukraine are “90 per cent of the way there.”

He says that’s according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also in Paris.

Carney says the the remaining parts of a potential peace deal will need to be negotiated by Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The prime minister says Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East and peace missions, and Jared Kushner,  President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser will be at the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

The “coalition of the willing,” a group of more than 30 countries pledged to support Ukraine, is gathering in Paris as ceasefire talks reach a critical juncture.

Carney is set to meet directly with a number of world leaders, including Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO, and heads of state from Denmark and Finland.

Click to play video: 'Volodymyr Zelenskyy appoints Chrystia Freeland as economic advisor'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appoints Chrystia Freeland as economic advisor
Trending Now

A senior government official briefing reporters on the plane to Paris said security guarantees for Ukraine will be a major part of the talks.

The official said Canada has been in talks for months about making an “appropriate and serious contribution” to those guarantees and Ottawa’s recent push to ramp up defence spending has set the country up to play a bigger role in transatlantic security.

While international headlines have been dominated in recent days by the United States’ capture of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, the official said the focus of the leaders’ conversations Tuesday will be on Ukraine.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices