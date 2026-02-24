SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukrainians living in Saskatchewan mark 4-year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 9:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We still keep those that fought for freedom in our memory’: Ukrainians Canadians mark 4yr anniversary of war in Ukraine'
‘We still keep those that fought for freedom in our memory’: Ukrainians Canadians mark 4yr anniversary of war in Ukraine
WATCH: Many Ukrainians have settled in Saskatchewan since Russia's invasion, but still struggle with their new lives and the ones they left back home.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ukrainians living in Saskatchewan are paying their respects to those killed and displaced by the war in Ukraine, as Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Many have settled in Saskatchewan, but still struggle with their new lives and the ones they left back home.

”On the first day I couldn’t even imagine that it would take four years, and we still don’t know how long it will take,” said Solomia Kulyk.

Kulyk came to Saskatoon from Ukraine a year and a half ago, so she has experienced first-hand both the bombing and the mental turmoil of watching the war from afar.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When you’re far from home, it’s really hard to process all that. To read the news. It’s easier when you’re home and when you know that all people surrounded by you are in the same situation,” says Kulyk.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ukrainian diaspora in Saskatoon has been watching and waiting for the violence to end and getting regular updates from families still in the country.

Trending Now

“It’s sad that it’s becoming just a common occurrence every year, attending this vigil. Obviously, we look forward to the end of this war, but it’s great that we still keep those that fought for freedom in our memory, especially on a day like today,” said second-generation Ukrainian Canadian Petro Zerko.

As the war continues, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will continue to support those displaced through partnership with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan.

“Saskatchewan people stand with the Ukrainian community each and every day over the course of the last four years, and as long as it takes,” said Moe.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices