Ukrainians living in Saskatchewan mark 4-year anniversary of Russian invasion

Ukrainians living in Saskatchewan are paying their respects to those killed and displaced by the war in Ukraine, as Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Many have settled in Saskatchewan, but still struggle with their new lives and the ones they left back home.

”On the first day I couldn’t even imagine that it would take four years, and we still don’t know how long it will take,” said Solomia Kulyk.

Kulyk came to Saskatoon from Ukraine a year and a half ago, so she has experienced first-hand both the bombing and the mental turmoil of watching the war from afar.

“When you’re far from home, it’s really hard to process all that. To read the news. It’s easier when you’re home and when you know that all people surrounded by you are in the same situation,” says Kulyk.

The Ukrainian diaspora in Saskatoon has been watching and waiting for the violence to end and getting regular updates from families still in the country.

“It’s sad that it’s becoming just a common occurrence every year, attending this vigil. Obviously, we look forward to the end of this war, but it’s great that we still keep those that fought for freedom in our memory, especially on a day like today,” said second-generation Ukrainian Canadian Petro Zerko.

As the war continues, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will continue to support those displaced through partnership with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan.

“Saskatchewan people stand with the Ukrainian community each and every day over the course of the last four years, and as long as it takes,” said Moe.