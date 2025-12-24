Menu

Canada

Canada backs Greenland’s sovereignty as U.S. talks of annexation

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Two Greenland flags and a sign that reads "Our land, Our future" are seen in front of the Inussuk statue, a sculpture marking the start of Self Governance, during a visit by US Vice President JD Vance in Nuuk Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Two Greenland flags and a sign that reads "Our land, Our future" are seen in front of the Inussuk statue, a sculpture marking the start of Self Governance, during a visit by US Vice President JD Vance in Nuuk Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/ Philip Crowther).
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is affirming Greenland’s sovereignty as Washington again says it wants to annex the self-governing territory of Denmark.

Anand spoke Tuesday with her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen and says she conveyed “Canada’s support for the fundamental importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed an envoy to the territory, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who said the job aims “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

Anand plans to visit the Greenland community of Nuuk to open a consulate early next year, and says Denmark is a major partner of Canada through the Arctic Council and the NATO defence alliance.

Earlier this month, Anand said it is time that NATO focuses more on securing the Arctic, noting that Canada did its part to help secure Europe in past decades.

Landry said Tuesday the U.S. is not “trying to conquer anybody” or to “to take over anybody’s country.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

