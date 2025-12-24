Canada backs Greenland’s sovereignty as U.S. talks of annexation

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is affirming Greenland’s sovereignty as Washington again says it wants to annex the self-governing territory of Denmark.

Anand spoke Tuesday with her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen and says she conveyed “Canada’s support for the fundamental importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump appointed an envoy to the territory, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who said the job aims “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

Anand plans to visit the Greenland community of Nuuk to open a consulate early next year, and says Denmark is a major partner of Canada through the Arctic Council and the NATO defence alliance.

Earlier this month, Anand said it is time that NATO focuses more on securing the Arctic, noting that Canada did its part to help secure Europe in past decades.

Landry said Tuesday the U.S. is not “trying to conquer anybody” or to “to take over anybody’s country.”