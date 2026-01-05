Teen charged with driving uninsured, unregistered Escalade in fatal north Edmonton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager who Edmonton police say didn’t have any of the documentation required to be behind the wheel of a vehicle has been charged in a collision that claimed the life of a senior.

The fatal crash happened in north Edmonton on May 23, 2025, just after 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said a white Cadillac Escalade was driving north on 97 Street when it collided with a southbound white Honda Civic that was turning left from 97 Street to head east on 165 Avenue.

Police said EMS responded, treated and transported the 71-year-old man driving the Civic to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was declared dead.

The 16-year-old boy driving the Escalade was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. Police now allege the teenager did not have a driver’s licence and that the SUV wasn’t registered or insured.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has charged the 16-year-old with dangerous operation causing death, driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failing to hold a valid operator’s license under the Traffic Safety Act. The driver was served an appearance notice, police said.

