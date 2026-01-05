Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged with driving uninsured, unregistered Escalade in fatal north Edmonton crash

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 4:53 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Aug. 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teenager who Edmonton police say didn’t have any of the documentation required to be behind the wheel of a vehicle has been charged in a collision that claimed the life of a senior.

The fatal crash happened in north Edmonton on May 23, 2025, just after 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said a white Cadillac Escalade was driving north on 97 Street when it collided with a southbound white Honda Civic that was turning left from 97 Street to head east on 165 Avenue.

Police said EMS responded, treated and transported the 71-year-old man driving the Civic to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was declared dead.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 16-year-old boy driving the Escalade was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crashes on the rise in Edmonton with 30 deaths so far in 2025'
Fatal crashes on the rise in Edmonton with 30 deaths so far in 2025
Trending Now

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. Police now allege the teenager did not have a driver’s licence and that the SUV wasn’t registered or insured.

Story continues below advertisement

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has charged the 16-year-old with dangerous operation causing death, driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failing to hold a valid operator’s license under the Traffic Safety Act. The driver was served an appearance notice, police said.

The teenager is underage and due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices