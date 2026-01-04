Menu

Canada

New year, new fitness goals. Tips for success from Regina gyms

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Year, New Fitness Goals'
New Year, New Fitness Goals
New Year, New Fitness Goals
Regina’s Brickhouse Gym and New Gen Fitness have some words of advice for folks looking to get fit in 2026.

Aaron Shannon, co-owner of New Gen Fitness, says when it comes to finding a gym that works for you, it’s important to explore different options and to ensure you find the right community.

More details in the video above.

