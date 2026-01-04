New year, new fitness goals. Tips for success from Regina gyms

See more sharing options

Regina’s Brickhouse Gym and New Gen Fitness have some words of advice for folks looking to get fit in 2026.

Aaron Shannon, co-owner of New Gen Fitness, says when it comes to finding a gym that works for you, it’s important to explore different options and to ensure you find the right community.

More details in the video above.