Young child in life-threatening condition after Markham house fire

A child discovered inside a burning home as firefighters cleared it in Markham is in life-threatening condition.
Around 12 p.m. on Friday, crews were called to a house on 16th Avenue and 9th Line in Markham for reports of a fire.
The house was evacuated and a social media post from York Regional Police initially said there were no injuries.
Later, however, as firefighters cleared the home, a young child was found inside suffering from critical injuries.
Police said the child was taken to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.
The Office of the Fire Marshal will attend the scene.
