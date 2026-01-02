Young child in life-threatening condition after Markham house fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A child discovered inside a burning home as firefighters cleared it in Markham is in life-threatening condition.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, crews were called to a house on 16th Avenue and 9th Line in Markham for reports of a fire.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The house was evacuated and a social media post from York Regional Police initially said there were no injuries.

Later, however, as firefighters cleared the home, a young child was found inside suffering from critical injuries.

Police said the child was taken to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will attend the scene.