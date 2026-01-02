Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Young child in life-threatening condition after Markham house fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 3:56 pm
1 min read
A housefire in Markham, Ont., left a child in life-threatening condition. View image in full screen
A housefire in Markham, Ont., left a child in life-threatening condition. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A child discovered inside a burning home as firefighters cleared it in Markham is in life-threatening condition.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, crews were called to a house on 16th Avenue and 9th Line in Markham for reports of a fire.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The house was evacuated and a social media post from York Regional Police initially said there were no injuries.

Later, however, as firefighters cleared the home, a young child was found inside suffering from critical injuries.

Trending Now

Police said the child was taken to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will attend the scene.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices