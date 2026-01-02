Zach Bryan marries Samantha Leonard in Spain wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard have officially tied the knot.

The couple held their wedding ceremony in San Sebastian, Spain, TMZ reports.

The Pink Skies singer, 29, confirmed the news by posting a photo on Instagram of him carrying Leonard, 28, as she wore a strapless wedding dress.

“Tougher than the rest,” Bryan captioned the photo.

In the next slide of the Instagram post carousel, Bryan shared a video from the wedding where he is seen singing Bruce Springsteen’s song Tougher Than the Rest on stage.

The Something in the Orange singer also shared a photo on Instagram of him and his friends in formal attire and captioned it with lyrics from the hit Black Eyed Peas song I Gotta Feeling.

“Tonight’s the night, let’s live it up/I got my money, let’s spend it up (I feel)/Go out and smash it, like, ‘Oh my God!’/Jump off that sofa, let’s kick it off (I feel),” he wrote.

Rumours of Bryan’s wedding first circulated online after Deuxmoi shared a video of Bryan carrying his now-wife into a green convertible with the banner “Just Married” on the trunk.

After news of their wedding spread, Bryan shared a video of Leonard’s “first day as a Bryan” on his Instagram stories where she was speaking to their pets through a camera.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Zach Bryan’s Instagram Stories. @ZachLaneBryan / Instagram

Rumours of Bryan and Leonard’s relationship hit social media in August 2025, when she posted a picture of the pair embracing on a boat on Instagram.

Bryan shared a tribute to Leonard on his Instagram account a few months later, in October, writing, “Today is your birthday and I love you, Samantha Marie. To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day,” he wrote. “Hope your day was as graceful as you are.”

— with files from The Associated Press