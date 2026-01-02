OPP stop truck with missing wheel, charge Hamilton man with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 47-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a pickup truck was reported driving on three wheels with sparks flying along Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) on New Year’s Eve.

Officers began receiving multiple calls around 11:20 p.m. about a truck travelling Toronto-bound on the QEW near Welland Avenue in St. Catharines, according to a social media post from the OPP Highway Safety Division.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the vehicle was later stopped near Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby. Officers arrested the driver for impaired driving after police say empty beer cans were found inside the truck.

OPP say the driver registered more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit. Further checks showed his driver’s licence had been suspended since 2001.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation, impaired operation over 80 milligrams, dangerous driving and driving while suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s post says the “vast majority of drivers . . . planned ahead and celebrated responsibly,” while warning that drivers who put others at risk will face serious consequences.