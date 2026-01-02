Menu

Crime

OPP stop truck with missing wheel, charge Hamilton man with impaired driving

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hamilton man charged with impaired driving after pickup rides on three wheels along QEW'
Hamilton man charged with impaired driving after pickup rides on three wheels along QEW
WATCH: Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old Hamilton man was charged after his pickup truck was reported driving on three wheels with sparks flying along the QEW on New Year’s Eve.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 47-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a pickup truck was reported driving on three wheels with sparks flying along Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) on New Year’s Eve.

Officers began receiving multiple calls around 11:20 p.m. about a truck travelling Toronto-bound on the QEW near Welland Avenue in St. Catharines, according to a social media post from the OPP Highway Safety Division.

Police say the vehicle was later stopped near Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby. Officers arrested the driver for impaired driving after police say empty beer cans were found inside the truck.

OPP say the driver registered more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit. Further checks showed his driver’s licence had been suspended since 2001.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation, impaired operation over 80 milligrams, dangerous driving and driving while suspended.

The OPP’s post says the “vast majority of drivers . . . planned ahead and celebrated responsibly,” while warning that drivers who put others at risk will face serious consequences.

