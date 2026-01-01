Pimicikamak chief requests military help as power outage crisis continues

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of the Pimicikamk First Nation in northern Manitoba is calling on the federal government to send in the armed forces to help with an ongoing public health and safety crisis amid a prolonged power outage.

“Canada has a responsibility rooted in Treaty, law, and a basic human obligation to act decisively when First Nations face life-threatening emergencies. We are asking for that responsibility to be honoured now,” Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias wrote in his publicly shared letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office on Thursday.

A lack of power and extreme cold weather conditions have forced residents of the First Nations community to evacuate their homes in the northern Manitoba.

Residents have not had power since at least Wednesday. Monias previously told Global News the outage has knocked out water treatment, heating and sewage systems, leaving homes unlivable as temperatures plunged to –31 degrees Celsius with wind chills nearing –50.

“Families are relying on candles and generators for survival, significantly increasing the risk of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. We have already lost critical infrastructure to fire during this emergency,” Monias said in his letter.

The letter also mentioned evacuation efforts are underway, as residents are leaving to nearby municipalities of Norway House, Thompson and Winnipeg. However, hotel capacity in those areas is exhausted and as conditions worsen, more people are expected to leave.

”Essential resources, equipment, and personnel are insufficient to meet urgent needs on the ground,” he said.

Monias has requested help from the armed forces to deal with everything from transportation, to evacuation, the building of temporary shelters and delivery of water and other supplies.

”Time is critical. Every hour of delay deepens the harm and increases the risk to our people. I urge your immediate attention and action,” said Monias.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro previously told Global News crews are working in the extremely challenging conditions and now estimate power could be restored by about 6 p.m. local time on Thursday.