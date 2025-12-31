Connor McDavid says Olympics ‘finally feel real’

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid says the Olympic experience finally feels real after the Edmonton Oilers centre was named Wednesday to Canada’s roster for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

“As a player, I’m just excited about the fact it’s becoming more real, coming together, the team’s announced, the Olympics are getting closer, gets more and more real by the day,” said McDavid, who missed out on the 2022 Olympics after the NHL elected not to take part.

One of six players added to the roster over the summer, McDavid said the selection still carried weight.

“Everyone wants to earn their spot, so it’s an incredible honour to be named to that team,” McDavid said Wednesday following the Edmonton Oilers’ morning skate ahead of their game against Boston. “It’s an incredible honour to represent your country at the Olympics, the biggest sporting event in the world. Incredibly honoured.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL’s leading scorer said he was disappointed for Edmonton teammates Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard, who didn’t make the cut.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I know how badly he wanted to be on that team,” McDavid said of Hyman, his linemate who missed the first two months of the season with a wrist injury. “He did everything he could possibly do to get back, maybe a touch too early just to give himself a bit more of a runway. And he’s played great. It is disappointing.”

With the selection process complete, McDavid said the focus now shifts to the opportunity ahead.

“I’m excited about it, guys in here are excited about it, Leon (Draisaitl, who will play for Germany). It’s a great opportunity for us, something we haven’t done ever,” he said.

One adjustment McDavid hadn’t faced before last winter’s 4 Nations tournament was preparing his game to peak in February rather than April for the NHL playoffs. That means finding ways to elevate a game that has already been at a blistering pace in recent weeks for the middle of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to find a way to peak in February, kind of unique that way,” he said. “I never had that experience before; last year was a new experience. You go from playing a regular-season, middle-of-the-season kind of sleepy game to a couple of days later, you’re in what feels like a playoff Game 7.

“It’s going to be the same this year. Very important for guys to be ramping up their games and obviously, personally, I feel like I’m trying to do that, too. Make sure my game’s in a good spot coming down the stretch to the Olympics.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.