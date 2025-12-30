Bamba ready to get down to business with Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Mo Bamba knows he fits in well in the Toronto Raptors’ locker room. Now he just has to find his place with them on the court.

The seven-foot centre signed with Toronto on Sunday and made his Raptors debut the next night, playing four minutes in a 107-106 win over the Orlando Magic.

Bamba was still finding his footing less than 24 hours into joining his sixth NBA team — his luggage was lost on his way to Toronto — but said getting acclimated was more about learning the Raptors’ lingo than learning his teammates’ names.

“Although a lot of teams do a lot of the same stuff, every team has their own terminology,” said Bamba, sitting in front of his new locker at Scotiabank Arena. “So a down here might be an ice somewhere else, or, you know, a left call on a pick and roll is happening here might be a weak call somewhere else.

“Everyone runs the same plays, typically, but it’s all different words. But when you’ve been blessed to be around the league for as long as I have, you pick up on these things.”

Bamba was taken sixth overall by Orlando at the 2018 NBA draft but didn’t catch on with the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans over seven seasons. He’s averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 16.8 minutes in 364 NBA games (101 starts).

He played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, this season and was solid in averaging 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.9 blocks and 28.7 minutes.

“It always just shows you how hard it is to make it in this sport,” said Bamba on his time in the G-League. “How dialled in you need to be, and how talented these 450 guys (in the NBA) are.

“But it’s also a sense of watching and knowing that I belong.”

There was no doubt in Bamba’s mind, however, that he belongs in a Raptors locker-room filled with familiar faces.

“I know everybody on the team,” said Bamba, gesturing around the room. “RJ (Barrett) reminded me that he stayed at my house when he was in college in Orlando. Scottie (Barnes), I’ve known for a while. I know all of these guys

“I played against (Immanuel Quickley) when we were seventh grade. It’s crazy.”

Those teammates Bamba didn’t know before this year knew of him.

“I think we’ve just got to help Mo a little bit with the ins and outs of the defence and the offence,” said backup guard Jamal Shead. “His skill set and what he brings and I think he could really help us once his motor gets going.

“I’ve seen it firsthand. He went to (the University of Texas) and I’m an Austin kid, so I’ve seen Mo firsthand and what he can accomplish and what he can do. I’m excited to play with him.”

The Raptors have a pressing need for Bamba’s size and skills as starting centre Jakob Poeltl will be out for at least a week with a sore lower back. Bamba will share time at the five spot with Sandro Mamukelashvili, rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, and Scottie Barnes playing out of his ideal role as a swingman.

Murray-Boyles said that Bamba’s ability to block shots will be a “tremendous” asset. Bamba has average 1.3 blocks per game over his career.

“Everybody knows that we needed that,” said Murray-Boyles. “We’ve been running a lot of small ball five, especially with Jak being out, it has been just me, Sandro and Scott.

“So definitely having somebody else to protect the paint, get more rebounds, something that we really need.”

It looked like the Raptors’ patchwork core of centres would be sorely tested on Wednesday night, when the Denver Nuggets come to Toronto. But Nuggets star centre Nikola Jokic hyperextended his left knee on Monday in a 147-123 loss to the Miami Heat. The team said Tuesday that the three-time MVP will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

It’s an obvious blow to the already short-handed Nuggets — but is not a season-ending injury nor one that would require surgical repair. If Jokic misses a month, that means he would be sidelined for about 16 games but could be playing again before February’s NBA All-Star Game.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.