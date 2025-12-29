Menu

Crime

OPP charge man found crashed into highway ditch with open alcohol container

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 1:56 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A 68-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving after police say they found him and his vehicle in a ditch on the side of the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Dec. 26 near Rainbow Falls Provincial Park.

Officers with the Schreiber detachment responded to the call on Highway 17, which was a single-vehicle collision.

Police said that when they arrived, they found a vehicle in a ditch with an open alcohol container inside it. The driver allegedly admitted he had been drinking and then failed a breathalyzer.

The 68-year-old, from Marathon, Ont., was charged with operating while impaired and operating while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was arrested and will appear in court next month.

