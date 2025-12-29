OPP charge man found crashed into highway ditch with open alcohol container

Send this page to someone via email

A 68-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving after police say they found him and his vehicle in a ditch on the side of the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Dec. 26 near Rainbow Falls Provincial Park.

Officers with the Schreiber detachment responded to the call on Highway 17, which was a single-vehicle collision.

Police said that when they arrived, they found a vehicle in a ditch with an open alcohol container inside it. The driver allegedly admitted he had been drinking and then failed a breathalyzer.

The 68-year-old, from Marathon, Ont., was charged with operating while impaired and operating while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was arrested and will appear in court next month.