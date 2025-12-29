Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested in attempted murder of his mother: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
A Guelph police vehicle is pictured. View image in full screen
A Guelph police vehicle is pictured. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man has been arrested in the attempted murder of his mother before Christmas, police said.

According to Guelph police, officers were called to an address near Edinburgh Road North and London Road West on Dec. 21.

They said a woman in her 60s had reported being assaulted and strangled. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrested the woman’s 39-year-old son.

He now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault and breaching his probation order.

Police say the man will remain in custody and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

