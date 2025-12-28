16-year-old boy faces weapons, theft charges after car hits Winnipeg transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Winnipeg transit bus.

Winnipeg police say on Dec. 26, its K9 unit attempted to stop a 2014 Mazda 3 GT shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time near Dufferin Avenue and Salter Street.

The vehicle did not stop and fled from police, who continued to follow.

A short time later, the vehicle drove through a stop sign at Andrews Street and Selkirk Avenue and collided with the side of a transit bus.

The 16-year-old then fled from the vehicle, which police said was heavily damaged. The youth was arrested after a brief pursuit by officers on foot.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

Police conducted a search of the Mazda and found a loaded .45 calibre Glock 21 with an extended magazine and weapon light. The handgun, which police noted to have “obliterated” serial numbers, was seized as evidence. The vehicle was also determined to have been stolen earlier in the day.

The 16-year-old faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while being pursued by a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with the serial number of a firearm.

The boy remains in custody.