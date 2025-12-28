Quebec man dead after found off Florida beach in rip current

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 44-year-old Quebec man is dead after being pulled from the water off a Florida beach northeast of Orlando.

Volusia County Beach Safety, the local lifeguard and beach rescue service, writes in an email the man was found floating face down in a rip current shortly after noon on Friday, approximately 130-180 metres from shore.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lifeguards brought him back to shore, where he was without a pulse.

The rescue service says lifesaving efforts were immediately performed by the lifeguards.

The man was transferred to Ormond Beach Fire Department followed by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, and was then transported to hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.