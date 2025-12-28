Menu

Canada

Quebec man dead after found off Florida beach in rip current

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A 44-year-old Quebec man is dead after being pulled from the water off a Florida beach northeast of Orlando.

Volusia County Beach Safety, the local lifeguard and beach rescue service, writes in an email the man was found floating face down in a rip current shortly after noon on Friday, approximately 130-180 metres from shore.

Lifeguards brought him back to shore, where he was without a pulse.

The rescue service says lifesaving efforts were immediately performed by the lifeguards.

The man was transferred to Ormond Beach Fire Department followed by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, and was then transported to hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

