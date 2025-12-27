Menu

Canada

‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man on the run in Alberta: RCMP

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 27, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
RCMP Warn Public After Armed Man Shoots at Multiple People Near Grande Prairie. View image in full screen
RCMP Warn Public After Armed Man Shoots at Multiple People Near Grande Prairie. Jason Franson/ CP
Alberta RCMP have issued a Dangerous Person Alert for northwestern Alberta, warning the public to be on high alert for an armed and extremely dangerous man.

Police say Curtis Halliday is wanted after allegedly shooting at multiple people near Grande Prairie Saturday morning.

He is believed to be armed with multiple firearms and is considered a serious threat to public safety.

RCMP tell Global News there have been multiple injuries.

Halliday is described as six-foot-three, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in a black 2022 Ford F-350 with Alberta licence plate CMZ0105.

He was last seen northwest of Grande Prairie near LaGlace.

The alert covers several communities, including Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Rycroft and Saddle Hills County, extending west to the B.C. border.

RCMP are urging residents not to approach the suspect and to call 911 immediately if he is seen. Police say the situation remains active and dangerous.

