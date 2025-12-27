‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man on the run in Alberta: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta RCMP have issued a Dangerous Person Alert for northwestern Alberta, warning the public to be on high alert for an armed and extremely dangerous man.

Police say Curtis Halliday is wanted after allegedly shooting at multiple people near Grande Prairie Saturday morning.

He is believed to be armed with multiple firearms and is considered a serious threat to public safety.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP tell Global News there have been multiple injuries.

Halliday is described as six-foot-three, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in a black 2022 Ford F-350 with Alberta licence plate CMZ0105.

He was last seen northwest of Grande Prairie near LaGlace.

The alert covers several communities, including Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Rycroft and Saddle Hills County, extending west to the B.C. border.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are urging residents not to approach the suspect and to call 911 immediately if he is seen. Police say the situation remains active and dangerous.