‘It’s tragic’; Prince Albert Salvation Army goes up in flames on Christmas Day

The future of the Prince Albert Salvation Army remains unclear, after a fire broke out at the Central Avenue location on Christmas Day.

The centre’s staff had finished hosting a holiday meal for visitors just hours before fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

“You could see flames coming out of the roof,” said Vernon Temple, who witnessed the fire. Temple is the pastor and director of Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Center, just down the street from the Salvation Army building.

“It’s really sad to see them really going the extra mile and then, their building’s gone. Like, it’s just tragic when you think about it,” Temple added.

Temple said he and community members, including clients of the Salvation Army gathered around and watched as 22 fight fighters battled the blast.

”Once they made entry into that structure, there was lots of heat, so they had to back out and as soon as they backed out, shortly after, the whole ceiling and roof structure collapsed,” explained Prince Albert Fire Department Battalion Chief Joel Perreault.

Damages are so significant, the building is expected to be shut down for the winter.

Before the fire broke out, the Salvation Army was expected to open up its warming centre later in the evening. Often the centre is at full capacity and now, the absence of the Salvation Army has left community members searching to a find ways to support those in need.

”There’s always somebody on the corner hanging out, waiting their turn. So without that, it’s going to create a lot of pressure for the community to find that space again,” said Darcy Bear, president of the Prince Albert Police Association.

For now, the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services, located a few blocks away from the Salvation Army, has opted to open it’s doors and operate as a warming centre until Jan. 2.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.