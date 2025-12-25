Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO investigating after woman struck and killed by Surrey Police vehicle

By Josh Azizi Global News
Posted December 25, 2025 7:42 pm
1 min read
Police officers at the scene where a woman was struck and killed by a Surrey Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 25th.
Police officers at the scene where a woman was struck and killed by a Surrey Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 25th. It happened at a Chevron gas station at 108 Ave. and 132 St. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a Surrey Police Service vehicle early Christmas morning.

The incident happened at 132 St. and 108 Ave. at about 6 a.m. Thursday. According to a news release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), information provided by Surrey Police states that officers leaving a gas station “were involved in a collision with a woman.”

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently pronounced deceased.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Despite medical attention from SPS officers, Surrey Fire Service firefighters, BCEHS paramedics, and hospital staff the woman tragically passed away,” says the Surrey Police Service in a news release.

“SPS has informed the IIO of the incident and they have asserted jurisdiction.”

Footage of the scene Thursday shows a Chevron gas station surrounded by police tape. Multiple evidence markers could also be seen on the ground.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The IIO is now investigating the circumstances in the woman’s death, including whether there is a connection between her death and the actions or inactions of officers.

Surrey Police say they are unable to provide additional information while the IIO’s investigation is underway.

Any witnesses who have information regarding this incident are asked to contact the IIO.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices