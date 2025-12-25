IIO investigating after woman struck and killed by Surrey Police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

B.C’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a Surrey Police Service vehicle early Christmas morning.

The incident happened at 132 St. and 108 Ave. at about 6 a.m. Thursday. According to a news release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), information provided by Surrey Police states that officers leaving a gas station “were involved in a collision with a woman.”

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“Despite medical attention from SPS officers, Surrey Fire Service firefighters, BCEHS paramedics, and hospital staff the woman tragically passed away,” says the Surrey Police Service in a news release.

“SPS has informed the IIO of the incident and they have asserted jurisdiction.”

Footage of the scene Thursday shows a Chevron gas station surrounded by police tape. Multiple evidence markers could also be seen on the ground.

The IIO is now investigating the circumstances in the woman’s death, including whether there is a connection between her death and the actions or inactions of officers.

Surrey Police say they are unable to provide additional information while the IIO’s investigation is underway.

Any witnesses who have information regarding this incident are asked to contact the IIO.