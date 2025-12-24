Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Male pedestrian killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Toronto store

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 5:39 pm
1 min read
Toronto police vehicles are seen in the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Dec. 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto police vehicles are seen in the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Dec. 24, 2025. James Davidson/Global News
A man is dead and four others are injured after Toronto police say a vehicle crashed into a building on Christmas Eve.

Police said they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at about 2:28 p.m.

According to police, they had received reports of a vehicle in a building.

They initially said a pedestrian had been struck and was trapped, with emergency crews on scene working to extract the man.

About an hour after the initial reports, police confirmed that a male pedestrian had been pronounced dead at the scene, while a female pedestrian was brought to hospital on a trauma run. Her condition is not currently known.

A third pedestrian was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, before they were later taken to hospital along with a passenger for minor injuries.

 

