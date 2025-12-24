Male pedestrian killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Toronto store

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and four others are injured after Toronto police say a vehicle crashed into a building on Christmas Eve.

Police said they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at about 2:28 p.m.

According to police, they had received reports of a vehicle in a building.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They initially said a pedestrian had been struck and was trapped, with emergency crews on scene working to extract the man.

About an hour after the initial reports, police confirmed that a male pedestrian had been pronounced dead at the scene, while a female pedestrian was brought to hospital on a trauma run. Her condition is not currently known.

A third pedestrian was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, before they were later taken to hospital along with a passenger for minor injuries.