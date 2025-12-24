Male pedestrian killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Toronto store

A man is dead and four others are injured after Toronto police say a vehicle crashed into a building on Christmas Eve.
Police said they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at about 2:28 p.m.
According to police, they had received reports of a vehicle in a building.
Get breaking National news
They initially said a pedestrian had been struck and was trapped, with emergency crews on scene working to extract the man.
About an hour after the initial reports, police confirmed that a male pedestrian had been pronounced dead at the scene, while a female pedestrian was brought to hospital on a trauma run. Her condition is not currently known.
A third pedestrian was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, before they were later taken to hospital along with a passenger for minor injuries.
- Police identify 20-year-old victim fatally shot near U of T Scarborough campus
- Ontario police watchdog investigates man’s death after fall from Etobicoke balcony
- Toronto police release image of woman sought in hate-motivated mischief probe
- Ontario economic development minister focusing on defence investments in 2026
Comments