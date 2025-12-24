Toronto police release image of woman sought in hate-motivated mischief probe

See more sharing options

Toronto police have released a photo of a woman in hopes the public can help identify her as part of a suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation.

According to the police’s hate crime unit, officers received numerous calls between July 3 and Dec. 21 for reports of graffiti at various TTC stations.

Police said it’s reported that the suspect vandalized property at the station by writing anti-Indian messaging both in the stations and on subway cars.

On Sunday, police said the female suspect was described as wearing earmuffs, a long black coat, brown boots and a white and brown scarf.

A woman is pictured in security camera footage provided by Toronto police as part of a suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation. Toronto Police

Authorities say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.