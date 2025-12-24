5 youths charged after brazen daytime robbery at Barrie jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Police say five youths have been charged following a brazen daytime robbery at a jewelry store inside a Barrie shopping mall last week.

Barrie police were called to the Georgian Mall shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, after receiving multiple reports of a robbery in progress near the food court.

Witnesses told police that five suspects were smashing display cases and spraying an unknown substance into the air.

Investigators say the suspects fled the store with an unknown quantity of jewelry.

One of them, a 14-year-old boy from Toronto, was restrained by off-duty police officers and arrested at the scene.

The remaining four suspects escaped in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Toronto, police said. Ontario Provincial Police later spotted the vehicle in Essa Township, but it failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle was later found in a ditch, and two suspects, including a 15-year-old boy from Toronto and a 14-year-old boy from Brampton, were arrested around 3:30 p.m.

After a search of the surrounding area, police located and arrested the final two suspects, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old from Brampton, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

All five youths are facing multiple charges, including robbery with violence, disguise with intent, administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, mischief over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say one suspect also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, while another has been charged with flight from a peace officer.

Several people in the mall were assessed by paramedics after being exposed to pepper spray allegedly used during the robbery.

Police say there is no evidence that firearms were involved.

A backpack containing numerous pieces of jewelry was recovered.

“The Barrie Police Service would like to thank our Barrie community, and all those that assisted throughout Friday afternoon,” police Chief Rich Johnston said in a statement.

“From the patrons of the mall who calmly evacuated, to the off-duty officers on scene, and the OPP who located and arrested the remaining suspects, we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

All five suspects were held for bail hearings.

Police say the 17-year-old Brampton suspect has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.