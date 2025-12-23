Vancouver’s newest transition house will help more women fleeing domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

Transition housing can save the lives of women fleeing violence, but with a new home opening in Vancouver, there is hope it will help women quickly access services and safety.

Monica Gudmundson is a domestic violence survivor and told Global News she had to stay with her abuser longer because she could not find housing.

“I was in an abusive situation, and my leg was stomped in,” she said.

Thankfully, she found her way to Peggy’s Place, run by the Kettle Society.

“I got the call, got an interview and got a move-in date,” Gudmundson said.

“That was the start of me being able to move forward with my life.”

Now, the Kettle Society is getting ready to open a new location, Sylvia’s Place, which will offer second-stage transition housing, allowing women more independence and longer stays while freeing up urgently-needed beds for those in immediate crisis.

“The reality is there is such a great need for housing for women who have experienced violence in the communities, so we are hoping that building this space bridges a bit of that gap,” Claire Lewis, the Kettle Society transitional housing manager, said.

A 2023 B.C. Census report found that during a 24-hour period, 1,750 women, children and youth were helped through transition housing programs.

However, 371 were turned away due to a lack of available beds.

“You know, it’s really difficult to answer that phone and know you can’t help the person on the other line,” Lewis said.

“So, we are hoping that the opening of this provides a little more movement for the programs, and… We need places like this that are long-term, that provide people with opportunities that allow people to really rebuild their life and learn who they are outside of that trauma.”

Sylvia’s Place will add another 10 beds and while the reality is far greater than any one operator can provide, it’s a start.

“They gave me the opportunity to dream — and now, I am dreaming,” Gudmundson said. “And when you can dream, you can do anything and I want to see every woman in my situation have the opportunity to dream.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence in B.C., contact the VictimLinkBC helpline at 1-800-563-0808 or visit victimlinkbc.ca.