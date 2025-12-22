Menu

Crime

Man shot by police officer after stabbing call in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 6:29 pm
1 min read
Police responded to a stabbing in Toronto on Dec. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Police responded to a stabbing in Toronto on Dec. 22, 2025. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Two officers have sustained minor injuries and at least one person has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive for reports of a person with a knife.

Police said that, when they arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds. One was taken to hospital, while officers also encountered a man with an edged weapon.

The force said an officer then fired their gun at the man, who was shot and taken to hospital. Two police officers were reportedly injured.

The nature of the injuries, who was injured and how seriously remains unclear.

Police initially said there were two victims with stab wounds, two injured officers and a man who had been shot. It’s unclear if the man with the weapon also had a stab wound.

A Toronto police spokesperson later clarified that both officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics, however, told Global News they took two people to hospital with serious, possible life-threatening injuries. A third person had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes all police-involved shootings, said it had invoked its mandate and was heading to the scene.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

