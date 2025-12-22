2 people found dead inside trailer that caught fire in Surrey

See more sharing options

Two people died in a trailer that caught fire in North Surrey on Sunday night.

Surrey police said that they were called at approximately 9 p.m. by Surrey Fire Services to the fire in the 12200 block of 102 Avenue.

That is where they found an RV that was engulfed in flames.

A nearby home was evacuated, police said, and the occupants were unharmed.

The two people were found dead inside the trailer.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 25-113610 (SP).