Calgary brewery to focus on making historic beers

Send this page to someone via email

A new brewery in Calgary is taking beer lovers on a journey back in time by making beverages from centuries past.

Good Cheer Brewing, owned by Nathan Vadeboncoeur, will have beers brewed by Vikings in the 900s, home-brewed classics from the 1970s and everything in between.

While Vadeboncoeur says he knows this old-school approach to brewing is different than anything else on tap right now, the hope is it will help tell the story of one of the world’s most popular drinks.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I don’t think it’s so much about the balance of how we maintain the recipes and keep customers interested, it’s how do we faithfully maintain these recipes and get people to try them,” said Vadeboncoeur.

The plan is to expand the menu as time goes on, with more barrel-aged beers on tap including an IPA aged in a shipping container to mimic the beverages that would have sustained sailors during their long ocean voyages, all to stay true to the recipes of years past.

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch the complete story about the new venture with Vadeboncoeur and local beer expert Don Tse by clicking the link above.