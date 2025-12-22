Calgary brewery to focus on making historic beers

A new brewery in Calgary is taking beer lovers on a journey back in time by making beverages from centuries past.
Good Cheer Brewing, owned by Nathan Vadeboncoeur, will have beers brewed by Vikings in the 900s, home-brewed classics from the 1970s and everything in between.
While Vadeboncoeur says he knows this old-school approach to brewing is different than anything else on tap right now, the hope is it will help tell the story of one of the world’s most popular drinks.
“I don’t think it’s so much about the balance of how we maintain the recipes and keep customers interested, it’s how do we faithfully maintain these recipes and get people to try them,” said Vadeboncoeur.
The plan is to expand the menu as time goes on, with more barrel-aged beers on tap including an IPA aged in a shipping container to mimic the beverages that would have sustained sailors during their long ocean voyages, all to stay true to the recipes of years past.
