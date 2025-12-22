Nova Scotia ready for private companies to start exploring for onshore natural gas

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia government is working with Dalhousie University to issue a call for companies interested in exploring for onshore natural gas in the province.

The $30-million project will see the university conduct research and set qualification criteria for companies interested in drilling exploratory wells.

Companies will still need regulatory approval from the Department of Energy before they can start drilling.

The government also says it may take equity stakes in drilling companies, potentially giving it a share of any profits.

The exploration call comes after the Progressive Conservative government lifted a decade-long ban on natural gas fracking in March.

The government estimates there are 198 billion cubic metres of onshore natural gas in the province.