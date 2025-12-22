Barry Manilow reveals ‘cancerous spot’ found on his lung

Send this page to someone via email

Barry Manilow revealed that he is recovering after catching a “cancerous spot” on his lung.

The 82-year-old singer shared a statement to Instagram on Monday, announcing that he will have to postpone his current farewell tour.

The Copacabana singer said that he will need to take a break because he will need to undergo surgery to remove the “cancerous spot.”

“We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. This marks the seventh time we have done these charity concerts and raised millions for nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley,” he began. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities.

“As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”

The Mandy singer said that the MRI discovered the cancerous spot on his left lung and shared that the spot “needs to be removed.”

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news. The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he wrote.

“So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” Manilow said in his health update. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts.”

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” he added. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Manilow said he will be returning to Westgate Las Vegas for his Valentine’s weekend concerts on Feb. 12, 13 and 14 and throughout 2026.

“I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!” he concluded his post.

Manilow shared the rescheduled dates for his tour, which include shows in Charleston, Orlando, Tampa and others.