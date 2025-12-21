Victoire top Goldeneyes 4-2 in PWHL matinee

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Dara Greig scored her first Professional Women’s Hockey League goal early in the second period and added an assist as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes 4-2 Saturday afternoon at the Pacific Coliseum.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Shiann Darkangelo and Natalie Mlynkova also scored for the Victoire (4-1-0-0), who moved into sole possession of second place with 11 points.

Sophie Jaques and Michela Cava scored for the Goldeneyes (3-4-0-0), who had entered the game tied for second with Montreal. A Pacific Coliseum crowd of 12,127 watched the Goldeneyes suffer their first home loss.

Montreal goalie Sandra Abstreiter, making her first start of the season, made 28 saves. Vancouver netminder Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots.

Poulin opened the scoring midway through the first period. Winger Abby Roque won a faceoff, drawing the puck back to Poulin, who scored on a hard shot through traffic.

A turnover led to Greig scoring at 1:48 of the second period. Hayley Scamurra stopped an attempted clearing pass at the Vancouver blue line and passed to Greig, who blasted a shot past Maschmeyer.

Jaques put the Goldeneyes on the board midway through the second period. Tereza Vanisova fed her a pass from the corner and Jaques delivered a rocket shot from the blue line.

Mlynkova scored on a breakaway before the period ended to give Montreal a 3-1 lead. Cava scored just 67 seconds into the third for Vancouver.

Darkangelo made it 4-2 Montreal at 14:31 of the third, scoring on a rebound.

TAKEAWAYS

Goldeneyes: Vancouver won its first three homes game but is winless in three road games.

Victoire: Poulin’s goal was her second of the season.

KEY MOMENT

Just three minutes after Vancouver had cut Montreal’s lead in half, Mlynkova intercepted a pass at the blue line, outskated two defenders, and scored while falling to the ice after a pretty move.

KEY STAT

The Victoire outshot the Goldeneyes 30-28 including 15-7 in a dominant second period when both teams had power plays.

UP NEXT

Victoire: Montreal’s road trip continues Tuesday night in Seattle against the Torrent.

Goldeneyes: Vancouver faces the Minnesota Frost on Dec. 27 at Rogers Place in Edmonton as part of the Take Over Tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2025.