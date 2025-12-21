Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Victoire top Goldeneyes 4-2 in PWHL matinee

By Jim Morris The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2025 8:32 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Success of the Vancouver Goldeneyes'
Success of the Vancouver Goldeneyes
The Vancouver Goldeneyes are making history on home ice in their inaugural season. The Goldeneyes are currently undefeated on home ice at the Pacific Coliseum. Goldeneyes general manager Cara Gardner Morey joins Asa Rehman on Global News Morning Weekend BC.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – Dara Greig scored her first Professional Women’s Hockey League goal early in the second period and added an assist as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes 4-2 Saturday afternoon at the Pacific Coliseum.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Shiann Darkangelo and Natalie Mlynkova also scored for the Victoire (4-1-0-0), who moved into sole possession of second place with 11 points.

Sophie Jaques and Michela Cava scored for the Goldeneyes (3-4-0-0), who had entered the game tied for second with Montreal. A Pacific Coliseum crowd of 12,127 watched the Goldeneyes suffer their first home loss.

Montreal goalie Sandra Abstreiter, making her first start of the season, made 28 saves. Vancouver netminder Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Success of the Vancouver Goldeneyes'
Success of the Vancouver Goldeneyes
Story continues below advertisement

Poulin opened the scoring midway through the first period. Winger Abby Roque won a faceoff, drawing the puck back to Poulin, who scored on a hard shot through traffic.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A turnover led to Greig scoring at 1:48 of the second period. Hayley Scamurra stopped an attempted clearing pass at the Vancouver blue line and passed to Greig, who blasted a shot past Maschmeyer.

Jaques put the Goldeneyes on the board midway through the second period. Tereza Vanisova fed her a pass from the corner and Jaques delivered a rocket shot from the blue line.

Mlynkova scored on a breakaway before the period ended to give Montreal a 3-1 lead. Cava scored just 67 seconds into the third for Vancouver.

Trending Now

Darkangelo made it 4-2 Montreal at 14:31 of the third, scoring on a rebound.

TAKEAWAYS

Goldeneyes: Vancouver won its first three homes game but is winless in three road games.

Victoire: Poulin’s goal was her second of the season.

KEY MOMENT

Just three minutes after Vancouver had cut Montreal’s lead in half, Mlynkova intercepted a pass at the blue line, outskated two defenders, and scored while falling to the ice after a pretty move.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

The Victoire outshot the Goldeneyes 30-28 including 15-7 in a dominant second period when both teams had power plays.

UP NEXT

Victoire: Montreal’s road trip continues Tuesday night in Seattle against the Torrent.

Goldeneyes: Vancouver faces the Minnesota Frost on Dec. 27 at Rogers Place in Edmonton as part of the Take Over Tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices