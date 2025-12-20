Seb Gatto shuts out Barrie Colts as London Knights head into holiday break with 3rd straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Seb Gatto stopped 31 shots for his second OHL shutout as the London Knights defeated the Barrie Colts 4-0 at Sadlon Arena on Dec. 20.

London has now won four of their past five games and will head into the holiday break just two points back of the Kitchener Rangers for top spot in the Midwest Division.

Cohen Bidgood opened the scoring at 11:59 of the opening period after a tremendous play to keep a puck in at the Colts blue line by Caleb Mitchell.

Mitchell knocked down a clearing attempt, spun and wristed a shot at the Barrie net that Bidgood tipped in for his fifth goal of the year.

The Colts challenged the play for goaltender interference but it was ruled a good goal and the Knights led 1-0.

Before the end of the first London added to their lead.

Bidgood dropped a pass to Rene Van Bommel and the winger from Strathroy, Ont., wired a snap shot past Ben Hrebik for goal number six on the season with just 12 seconds left on the clock.

The Knights scored two more goals in the second period as Jared Woolley dug a puck out of a pile in the Barrie zone and got it to Mitchell whose wrist shot beat Hrebik at the 10:17 mark and then Andoni Fimis found Ben Wilmott at the left side of the net with a gorgeous pass and a tap-in for Wilmott’s 13th goal of the year and a 4-0 London lead through 40 minutes.

London was 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Shots on goal were 31-31.

Big beginning for Barkey in NHL

Denver Barkey made his National Hockey League debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Barkey’s first game came exactly 51 years after his grandfather, Randy Legge played his first NHL game in the exact same spot.

Legge recorded two assists over his 12 National Hockey League games.

He would have been very proud to see his grandson tie him in points in one game.

Barkey assisted on second period goals by Travis Sanheim and Owen Tippett that came 23 seconds apart in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

Up next

The Knights will be off on their holiday break until Sunday, Dec. 28 when they head to Sarnia to meet the Sting for the third time this season.

So far London is 2-0 in games against Sarnia winning 5-4 in overtime at Canada Life Place and 3-0 thanks to 21 stops from Seb Gatto at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.