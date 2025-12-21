Call of the Wilde: Jacob Fowler perfect as the Montreal Canadiens shutout the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens have help coming when Philip Danault joins the club in Boston. Before that, it’s a home and home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The front end was in Montreal with the Canadiens handing the Penguins their eighth straight loss. Jacob Fowler was outstanding in a 4-0 win.

Juraj Slafkovsky is definitely moving up in class. Slafkovsky promised that he wasn’t going to be a second-half player this season. He was true to his word. Slafkovsky scored on the power play in the first period with a perfect shot to the top corner on Stuart Skinner.

It was the tenth goal of the season for Slafkovsky. The date was December 20th. Last season, Slafkovsky scored his tenth goal of the season on February 25th. It feels like a a breakout season for the former first pick overall. Not just in goals and points, but in the confidence that he plays with.

Slafkovsky is holding on to the puck with authority. He has a play in his head as he receives the puck, instead of conceptualizing it slowly. He’s slowing down the game. His ceiling has not been reached.

Another player looking quite comfortable at the NHL level is Owen Beck. After seemingly scoring his first NHL goal twice already but having it called back, occasion number three, finally, actually, counted. Beck streaked down the left side, out-skated the defenceman with ease, then ripped a shot into the top corner on the far side.

There are times that a player is actually better at the NHL level than he is at the AHL level. Beck was struggling in the AHL, but with a different role in the NHL, he is sparkling. Beck at the NHL level is simply asked to defend well, be smart, keep the puck out of the zone, and try to take advantage of chances, if they come.

They are coming. His analytics numbers are simply outstanding. Beck has a 60 per cent Corsi so far. That’s a significant turnaround for one of the back-end lines with Beck on it compared to before Beck got on it. The numbers as a line that Beck is on is even more impressive. Beck with Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno for four games has a magnificent 77 per cent Goals Expected share.

These numbers for Beck are so impressive that it would be unfair to be sent back down to the minors. If he can sustain anything close to this for a longer sample size, Owen Beck is an NHL player for good.

It was 2-0 and certainly not in doubt until a tremendous play shorthanded. Oliver Kapanen with the clear out that was perfectly weighted for Josh Anderson to arrive to it first at the Penguins blue line. Anderson fired it far side on the breakaway for his first of two.

Defensively, the Canadiens did an excellent job, finally, of keeping the game calm when they had a good lead. They didn’t allow odd-man rushes, and they kept the game as dull as possible respecting the blue line on clearing attempts.

When the Penguins kept their goalie pulled for practically the entire final seven minutes, it was serious attention to defence. Nick Suzuki blocked a shot. Joe Veleno blocked a shot, and in pain, cleared the blue line with a swipe of his stick. It was impressive attention to detail.

That made it an outstanding night for Jacob Fowler. He showed quick feet on late deflections. He has a strong push, but it’s a controlled push. Of the three goalies, it is Fowler who has the best catching hand. He is always in control and ready for the next shot. He has a confident attitude. He also has a sense of the moment. With his mates tired, he always covers up the puck for a face-off.

Fowler’s final line was 31 saves on 31 shots. His first career shutout. His Goals Saved Above Expected was a stunning 3.69. If Fowler isn’t ready yet, he will be ready soon. The Canadiens rebuild has a goalie of the future. There is no doubt.

Considering how many major injuries the Canadiens have had this season, their standing in the Atlantic Division is impressive. Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle and Patrick Laine all have long-term injuries. Sadly, add another important loss likely on Saturday night.

It was early in the first period, Jake Evans met Justin Brazeau at the blue line. They had a knee-on-knee collision. Evans took the brunt of the contact. He was in a significant amount of pain. He did not return for the rest of the night.

The Canadiens did not give an immediate update after the game. That is their custom when the injury has a possibility of being bad. Only if it is a minor injury will the club comment quickly. Often, a knee-on-knee collision is either an ACL or an MCL injury. The Canadiens and their fan base hope for some good news to come likely on Monday. Evans did not go with the team to Pittsburgh for their Sunday night game.

It is another masterclass from Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton. The Canadiens have acquired Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings for a second round draft pick.

The pick is one attained in the Patrik Laine deal from Columbus. The Kings will likely draft around 40th with that pick considering the Blue Jackets record this season. Historically, the 40th pick has a one per cent chance of becoming an NHL star and a 10 per cent chance of being an NHL regular. The Kings will need to defy the odds to get a significant return for Danault.

Los Angeles seems to be desiring to go a different direction with this trade while the Canadiens send a message that they feel their window to compete seriously is already open in this rebuild.

The Canadiens have been getting caved in at centre this season in the back half of the line-up. Joe Veleno and Jake Evans have extremely poor analytics numbers. Evans is a 36 per cent Corsi. Veleno has been forced to take a major role at centre for face-offs due to being a left shot.

The team has needed some serious help defending. Montreal is 30th in the league in goals allowed per game. Their top two lines have positive numbers in old school plus/minus, and new school analytics. It’s the back-six that has been concerning.

The move allows for one of the best defensive centres in hockey to stabilize the back two lines. His arrival will mean reduced minutes and reduced responsibility for both Veleno and Evans. Both can get back into their proper seat as Danault takes a lion’s share of the difficult defensive matchups against the league’s top forwards.

Danault might also provide better offense than he seems to be offering on the surface this season. With no goals and only five assists, it appears that he has broken down completely offensively. However, he actually has a Goals Expected of nearly five. This indicates that goalies have made remarkable saves on quality attempts.

Danault also has a Corsi of 53 per cent. This is a strong number. Danault has mostly defensive zone starts on his shifts, yet he has still managed to have a positive shot share overall. Like Danault, Evans also has had mostly defensive zone starts, but he has a 36 Corsi.

Danault can still play defence and he may provide a little offence too. His work on the penalty kill will also be welcomed as it is the biggest statistical weakness on the Canadiens this season.

The move causes no concerns presently to the salary cap. However, if the Canadiens wanted to make a big splash at the trading deadline, some creativity would be required.

For next season, the $5.5 million that Danault carries is not a problem as Patrik Laine’s cap hit of $8.7 million comes off the books. The following season ends with an additional $17 million freed in Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson. The cap also goes up $8 million.

There is $34 million available at the end of next year when the only big raise is to Ivan Demidov. There are no cap issues in Montreal. Hughes has shown repeatedly the value of a money man at the helm. It’s his remarkable hockey acumen that has been the real bonus.

Throw some better goaltending into the mix, and the rebuild remains beautifully on course.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.