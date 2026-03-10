Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens skate to tight 3-1 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs seem to have their roles reversed this season. It was the Leafs for whom great things were predicted. It was the Canadiens who were supposed to run out of luck after a fluke playoff appearance last season.

Toronto is putting the finishing touches on its worst season since they drafted Auston Matthews. The Canadiens are just getting started on what they think will be a decade-long stay near the top of the standings.

The games are always close, though, no matter what the standings. The Canadiens skated to a nervy 3-1 win.

Wilde Horses

If ever there was a moment where these two storied franchises revealed that they’re going in the opposite direction, it was the first period. The Leafs didn’t seem to have their heart in it in the first half of the game. The Canadiens, meanwhile, were back home and hungry to be at their best.

There’s some budding chemistry happening on the first three lines that hasn’t been there all season. The Canadiens have had a lot of success this season, but it probably didn’t happen all year for a consistent spell that even two lines were on fire at the same time.

When the Nick Suzuki line was going well, the Oliver Kapanen line was quiet. When the Suzuki line went dormant, the Kapanen line had their best spell of the season. Nevermind the third line who never got it going at all this season.

In this one, it could be easily argued that all three of the scoring lines were dominant. The Expected Goals after the first period was a powerful statement: Suzuki’s line had a 99 per cent share, Kapanen’s line had a 93 share, and the bonus not seen all year, the Jake Evans line, had a 96 share.

The second line had Ivan Demidov absolutely flying like he hasn’t in a while. This was the first game in three weeks that Demidov looked like the exciting player that fans have come to love. He seems to have excellent chemistry with Alex Newhook. It was Kapanen that finished off a tremendous play for his 20th goal of the season.

The third line had Kirby Dach looking like why he was picked at the top of the draft. Dach was making excellent moves to win the zone, playing with big confidence. His work with Zachary Bolduc and Evans was impressive.

This is what a head coach dreams of. He wants to roll his lines and watch them see each other almost without looking. The defensive line did its part, too. Phillip Danault scored, and Brendan Gallagher showed his heart by landing two powerful blows in a fight with Jake McCabe. Gallagher gives up 25 pounds to McCabe, but the big rearguard was rocked.

It stayed close throughout, and the Canadiens were forced to handle their nemesis this season. They have allowed 10 goals, with the opposition pulling the goalie for the extra attacker. For almost two minutes, they had to defend, and finally did it successfully.

The key moment was an absolutely tremendous effort from Mike Matheson to clear the puck over the blue line. He dove to get a stick on it, allowing Jake Evans to wrap it up. Credit to Jakub Dobes, who didn’t have a busy night in terms of shots facing 18 but made some excellent saves. Dobes was flashing an outstanding glove hand all night as the Leafs seemed to be focusing on it relentlessly.

Wilde Goats

The only issue on the night was a lack of finish. This top-three goal scoring club in the league ran into a hot goalie in Joseph Woll. They kept firing, and he kept stopping it. The Leafs hung around in a game that they should have been down five, and they used his lifeline.

It was a game still in control at 2-0 until a horrible giveaway by Noah Dobson. He had control in the corner, and basically passed it directly on to the stick of a Leafs forward. He then got turned trying to do too much after his error. Suddenly, it was 2-1 and the Leafs were rejuvenated.

The night also featured an apparent issue for Cole Caufield, who missed two shifts after 40 minutes. In the third period, he sat at the end of the bench, and did not take his regular turn. He did have two shifts on the power play in the third period.

Caufield would not have sat with his mates if it were serious, but still, it’s disconcerting that he rested. Word is that it could be a bug going around the team.

Wilde Cards

The time is now for David Reinbacher. He’s finally levelling up in Laval, and the Canadiens should jump at the opportunity to give him a look at the NHL level.

Reinbacher’s improved play comes at a time that it is obvious that the club is short a qualified right side defender. The partnership of Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson, two left side players, had an eight per cent Corsi on Saturday night in Los Angeles. They are bottom five in Goals Expected as a pair in the entire league.

Head Coach Martin St. Louis took note of how poor they are as he has broken up the duo. Against Toronto, St. Louis was forced to use Lane Hutson on his wrong side again. Hutson is the only blue liner they ask to switch over who doesn’t completely collapse.

The head coach also has no confidence in Arber Xhekaj, whom he refuses to play on average more than eight minutes. There’s a hole in the roster that is significant and they have a defender in Laval who is earning a look.

In his last six games, Reinbacher has six points and is plus six. He’s suddenly been phenomenal. The organization doesn’t want to destroy his confidence, if he isn’t ready. However, there comes a time when someone has their confidence destroyed by no one thinking they can handle more of a challenge.

Reinbacher was taken in the 2023 draft. He is the only player among the first 13 players taken who has not played a single game in the NHL. It’s time now. There’s a need. He’s showing he deserves a chance to fill it.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.