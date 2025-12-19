Menu

Canada

‘Shelter in place’ warning issued after officer shot in Welland, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. View image in full screen
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. ajl
Niagara regional police say a shooting in Welland, Ont. has prompted a “shelter in place” warning after an officer was injured on Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Plymouth Road and Lincoln Street. Welland Hospital and local schools in the area are under lockdown.

“As police responded to the area this morning, one officer was shot and struck by gunfire,” police said, adding the officer was taken to hospital as a precaution to assess injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said there is a large number of officers in the area and a large perimeter has been set up.

As of just after 10 a.m., police told Global News a male suspect is contained within a building nearby.

A shelter in place warning was issued to residents in the area.

“All residents in the affected area are directed to shelter in place immediately. Lock all doors and windows and remain inside until further notice. Avoid windows and do not leave your residence unless directed by police,” the force said.

Niagara Health said it is asking patients and visitors to avoid Welland Hospital due to a lockdown “at the request of Niagara Regional Police Service.”

The hospital network said it was advised that “it is not safe to come and go in the area.”

“Patients in the hospital are still being cared for but no additional patients are being admitted to the building. If you have an appointment at the Welland Hospital today, please stay home and watch for updates,” Niagara Health said.

