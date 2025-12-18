Former Saskatoon principal Duff Friesen gets six-month conditional sentence

Send this page to someone via email

The former principal of a Christian school in Saskatoon received a six-month conditional sentence order to be served in the community Thursday, marking the final hearing of the year in a string of trials against former staff for incidents taking place at the school dating back over 20 years.

Duff Friesen, 68, was found guilty in May of one count of assault stemming from his time at what was then known as Christian Centre Academy during the 2003-2004 school year.

The school was later renamed Legacy Christian Academy and is now known as Valour Academy.

Friesen was acquitted of three other counts of assault with a weapon.

A court-ordered publication ban restricts the sharing of evidence and victim impact statements from the trial, as Friesen is due for another trial next year.

Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo wanted eight months of jail time followed by two years of probation.

Meanwhile, Friesen’s defence lawyer, Daniel Mol, was seeking a discharge — either absolute or with conditions.

Terms around Friesen’s sentence include reporting to a supervisor, staying within the province unless granted permission to leave, attending counselling as directed by his supervisor and not working or being in a position of power with anyone under the age of 16.

Providing reasoning for her sentence, Justice Natasha Crooks said it is “unlikely that he would reoffend” and does not believe that Friesen serving his sentence in the community will endanger the public.

Friesen does not have a curfew, nor does he have any restrictions against drinking alcohol or using drugs — something Crown prosecutor Fillo questioned in court.

A former student of Christian Centre Academy says the sentencing brings up a lot of emotions and is part of their healing journeys.

“When someone is in a position of trust, such as a teacher or principal, these are very serious offences. School should be a safe place, so we’re very happy with the custodial sentence,” said Caitlin Erickson, speaking outside of the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatoon following the sentencing hearing Thursday.

“We were children, we had no power. But as adults, we have the power to do this. And this is what we’ll continue to do till things are made right.”

Erickson said she and other former students will be awaiting the trials of other men connected with the school next year.

The second of two trials for former Christian Centre Academy director John Olubobokun wrapped up earlier this month, with him receiving an additional five months on top of his previous 18-month sentence for assaults at the school dating back to 2003 through to 2007.

A second trial for additional assault charges against Friesen was initially scheduled for September but has since been delayed.

Friesen is expected to make an appearance for that jury trial in September of 2026.