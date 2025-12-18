Saskatchewan potash mine cleared to resume operations after fatal incident

Send this page to someone via email

Operations are set to resume Friday at the K3 potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask., after a fatal incident earlier this week.

An employee was killed Monday following a “fall of ground incident,” which is a collapse of rock or earth in an underground mine.

The Mosaic Company, which owns the mine, said no other injuries were reported.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a Thursday update, the company said regulatory authorities have completed their review of the site and operations are “scheduled to safely resume tomorrow.”

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy,” company CEO Bruce Bodine said in the release.

“At Mosaic, we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across our operations. The health and well-being of our employees remain our top priority.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company adds that it is providing support to the worker’s family and to workers at the Esterhazy facility.

Esterhazy is considered Mosaic’s flagship potash site. The company says the entire Esterhazy complex is the world’s largest potash operation.

While the K1 and K2 mines have previously been mined for decades, the new K3 mine was completed in 2022.