Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan potash mine cleared to resume operations after fatal incident

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One worker dead after ‘fall of ground’ incident at Saskatchewan potash mine'
One worker dead after ‘fall of ground’ incident at Saskatchewan potash mine
An employee has died after an incident at the K3 potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. on Monday. The Mosaic Company said the worker died after a 'fall of ground incident,' which is a collapse of rock or earth in an underground mine. A full investigation is underway.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Operations are set to resume Friday at the K3 potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask., after a fatal incident earlier this week.

An employee was killed Monday following a “fall of ground incident,” which is a collapse of rock or earth in an underground mine.

The Mosaic Company, which owns the mine, said no other injuries were reported.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a Thursday update, the company said regulatory authorities have completed their review of the site and operations are “scheduled to safely resume tomorrow.”

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy,” company CEO Bruce Bodine said in the release.

“At Mosaic, we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across our operations. The health and well-being of our employees remain our top priority.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The company adds that it is providing support to the worker’s family and to workers at the Esterhazy facility.

Esterhazy is considered Mosaic’s flagship potash site. The company says the entire Esterhazy complex is the world’s largest potash operation.

While the K1 and K2 mines have previously been mined for decades, the new K3 mine was completed in 2022.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices