Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

1 dead after ‘fall of ground’ incident at Saskatchewan potash mine

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
The headshaft at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. is shown on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. View image in full screen
The headshaft at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. is shown on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS / LIAM RICHARDS
An employee has died after an incident at the K3 potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask.

In a news release, the Mosaic Company said a “fall of ground incident,” which is a collapse of rock or earth in an underground mine, took place early Monday morning and fatally injured a worker.

The company said no other injuries were reported.

“Mosaic’s Emergency Response Team was activated following the incident. The site has now been secured and all mining activity has been temporarily halted,” the release said.

“A full investigation is underway and Mosaic is working closely with all regulatory authorities. Support services are being provided through the company’s Employee and Family Assistance Program.”

Mosaic went on to say that its thoughts go out to their colleague’s friends and family, and to request privacy for the family.

Esterhazy is considered Mosaic’s flagship potash site. The company says the entire Esterhazy complex is the world’s largest potash operation.

While the K1 and K2 mines have previously been mined for decades, the new K3 mine was completed in 2022.

 

