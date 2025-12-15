1 dead after ‘fall of ground’ incident at Saskatchewan potash mine

See more sharing options

An employee has died after an incident at the K3 potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask.

In a news release, the Mosaic Company said a “fall of ground incident,” which is a collapse of rock or earth in an underground mine, took place early Monday morning and fatally injured a worker.

The company said no other injuries were reported.

“Mosaic’s Emergency Response Team was activated following the incident. The site has now been secured and all mining activity has been temporarily halted,” the release said.

“A full investigation is underway and Mosaic is working closely with all regulatory authorities. Support services are being provided through the company’s Employee and Family Assistance Program.”

Mosaic went on to say that its thoughts go out to their colleague’s friends and family, and to request privacy for the family.

Esterhazy is considered Mosaic’s flagship potash site. The company says the entire Esterhazy complex is the world’s largest potash operation.

While the K1 and K2 mines have previously been mined for decades, the new K3 mine was completed in 2022.