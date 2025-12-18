2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of Ontario First Nation man

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Ontario say a 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man from Onigaming First Nation.

They say officers from the Treaty Three Police Service, with help from the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, responded to a call at a residence in Onigaming First Nation.

Police say a 27-year-old man was found in medical distress and was pronounced dead, though they did not describe the nature of his injuries.

The news release says a postmortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

It says a 23-year-old from the same Indigenous community has been arrested, charged and is scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Thursday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but the public can expect to see an increased presence in the area as the investigation continues.

They are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators to contact the OPP or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.