Winnipeg city council approves 2026 budget, with several additions

Winnipeg city council has passed the 2026 balanced budget update and several new amendments have been added to what was initially proposed last month.

The city will now double the hiring of new full-time equivalent firefighters, moving from 10 to 20.

A new transit planner position will also be introduced to help speed up improvements and respond more quickly to rider feedback as they continue to work out kinks in the new system.

And the needle clean-up program is being expanded to six Winnipeg parks to make sure public spaces remain clean for families.

“By listening to residents and colleagues, we have strengthened our commitment to public safety with more firefighters, improved our transit planning, and expanded our efforts to keep our parks clean and safe,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

The budget also includes a 3.5 per cent property tax increase along with 2.8 per cent water and sewer rate increases.

Also part of the budget is a $3.8 billion six-year capital program, including the completion of the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

The budget passed with a 12-4 vote.