Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in father’s death

Calgary police have announced a charge of second-degree murder against a man in the death of his father in the southeast community of Deer Run earlier this week.
Officers were called out to the home on Deer Run Place shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday to what investigators called “a domestic incident.”
When they arrived they discovered a man in his 70s who was suffering from severe injuries.
He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
On Wednesday, police announced 37-year-old Robert George Durand has been charged with second-degree murder.
However, they are not releasing the victim’s name for privacy reasons.
Durand is expected to appear in court on Friday.
