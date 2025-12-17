Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in father’s death

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary man accused of killing his father faces 2nd-degree murder charge'
Calgary man accused of killing his father faces 2nd-degree murder charge
WATCH: A man in his 30s is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his elderly father Sunday night in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Deer Run. Craig Momney has more on what police said happened.
Calgary police have announced a charge of second-degree murder against a man in the death of his father in the southeast community of Deer Run earlier this week.

Officers were called out to the home on Deer Run Place shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday to what investigators called “a domestic incident.”

When they arrived they discovered a man in his 70s who was suffering from severe injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man dies after domestic incident in Deer Run'
Calgary man dies after domestic incident in Deer Run

On Wednesday, police announced 37-year-old Robert George Durand has been charged with second-degree murder.

However, they are not releasing the victim’s name for privacy reasons.

Durand is expected to appear in court on Friday.

