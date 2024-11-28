Menu

Crime

‘We need justice’: Family of slain B.C. woman speaks out over domestic homicide case

By Kristen Robinson & Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 8:45 pm
Members of Vanessa Terry's family were outside court in Abbotsford on Thursday as the man accused in her death made a court appearance. View image in full screen
Members of Vanessa Terry's family were outside court in Abbotsford on Thursday as the man accused in her death made a court appearance. Global News
The family of a B.C. mother of three who was killed earlier this year was in court again Thursday, as the man accused of murdering her made an appearance.

“It’s very difficult to deal with,” said Mia Roberts, Vanessa Terry’s sister.

“I know she would want us to come here. We need justice for her.”

Family of slain Indigenous woman call for justice

Terry was found dead at a home on Seabird Island First Nation in April. Her partner, 36-year-old Frederick Paul Charlie is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

In August 2023, while he was on probation for an assault on a previous partner, Charlie was arrested and charged with assaulting Terry.

Roberts said the incident left her sister with a fractured rib.

“Deep down I did have a feeling it was him. And months later I found out it was him,” she said.

“My intuition was telling me that something was going on.”

One day after the alleged assault, Charlie was released with conditions to live at a home on Seabird Island, and not to contact Terry.

“I spoke to him on many terms, and after I spoke to him about not hurting my sister, I never really saw him after that,” Roberts said. “Like he would leave when I showed up.”

Months later, on April 6, Terry was found dead at the same home.

Canadian government facing calls to improve protections for women facing violence
Court documents reveal Charlie was convicted of assaulting a previous female partner in the Chilliwack area in January 2022.

In February 2023, he was sentenced to a day in jail and 18 months of probation, along with an order not to have contact with the woman.

He was subsequently convicted of failing to comply with those release conditions for contacting the same victim twice.

“She always just said that she loved him. She didn’t really say a bunch of bad stuff about him,” Roberts said.

“I didn’t know his past fully and then everything started to come up after she was gone.”

Five weeks after Terry was killed, the Crown stayed the assault charge against Charlie.

Then in September, he was charged with murder.

In a statement, Seabird Island said “we honour the life and spirit of Ness Terry, a beautiful First Nations life-giver.”

“Our leadership stands firmly against any violence towards our life-givers. Seabird Island is a strong community … We remain steadfast in supporting justice and healing for all of our families impacted by this devastating loss.”

Terry’s family is vowing to attend every court appearance of her accused killer.

