‘We need justice’: Family of slain B.C. woman speaks out over domestic homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a B.C. mother of three who was killed earlier this year was in court again Thursday, as the man accused of murdering her made an appearance.

“It’s very difficult to deal with,” said Mia Roberts, Vanessa Terry’s sister.

“I know she would want us to come here. We need justice for her.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I know she would want us to come here. We need justice for her."

1:34 Family of slain Indigenous woman call for justice

Terry was found dead at a home on Seabird Island First Nation in April. Her partner, 36-year-old Frederick Paul Charlie is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Story continues below advertisement

In August 2023, while he was on probation for an assault on a previous partner, Charlie was arrested and charged with assaulting Terry.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Roberts said the incident left her sister with a fractured rib.

“Deep down I did have a feeling it was him. And months later I found out it was him,” she said.

“My intuition was telling me that something was going on.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "My intuition was telling me that something was going on."

One day after the alleged assault, Charlie was released with conditions to live at a home on Seabird Island, and not to contact Terry.

“I spoke to him on many terms, and after I spoke to him about not hurting my sister, I never really saw him after that,” Roberts said. “Like he would leave when I showed up.”

Months later, on April 6, Terry was found dead at the same home.

2:16 Canadian government facing calls to improve protections for women facing violence

Court documents reveal Charlie was convicted of assaulting a previous female partner in the Chilliwack area in January 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

In February 2023, he was sentenced to a day in jail and 18 months of probation, along with an order not to have contact with the woman.

He was subsequently convicted of failing to comply with those release conditions for contacting the same victim twice.

“She always just said that she loved him. She didn’t really say a bunch of bad stuff about him,” Roberts said.

“I didn’t know his past fully and then everything started to come up after she was gone.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I didn't know his past fully and then everything started to come up after she was gone."

Five weeks after Terry was killed, the Crown stayed the assault charge against Charlie.

Then in September, he was charged with murder.

In a statement, Seabird Island said “we honour the life and spirit of Ness Terry, a beautiful First Nations life-giver.”

“Our leadership stands firmly against any violence towards our life-givers. Seabird Island is a strong community … We remain steadfast in supporting justice and healing for all of our families impacted by this devastating loss.”

Terry’s family is vowing to attend every court appearance of her accused killer.