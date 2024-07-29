Menu

Fire

Cigarette believed to be cause of Deer Run duplex fire: Calgary Fire officials

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victims of Calgary housefire thankful for community support'
Victims of Calgary housefire thankful for community support
WATCH: The families who lost everything in a devastating duplex fire are speaking out. As Craig Momney reports, they are grateful for the neighbours who risked their lives to ensure everyone got out alive.
Fire officials may have determined what had caused a duplex fire in a southeast Calgary community that left four homes damaged and two families displaced.

A representative with Calgary Fire tells Global News that they believe the Deer Run Drive fire on July 21st may have been started by a cigarette in a planter pot.

When it comes to cigarettes, Calgary Fire urges people to “never put out cigarettes or smoking materials in flower planter, peat moss, your lawn or garden”

It also recommends using a deep metal container with a lid filled with water or sand.

The families displaced by the fire say the insurance companies have deemed the duplex a complete loss and could take more than a year to rebuild.

