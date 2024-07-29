Cigarette believed to be cause of Deer Run duplex fire: Calgary Fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials may have determined what had caused a duplex fire in a southeast Calgary community that left four homes damaged and two families displaced.

A representative with Calgary Fire tells Global News that they believe the Deer Run Drive fire on July 21st may have been started by a cigarette in a planter pot.

When it comes to cigarettes, Calgary Fire urges people to “never put out cigarettes or smoking materials in flower planter, peat moss, your lawn or garden”

It also recommends using a deep metal container with a lid filled with water or sand.

The families displaced by the fire say the insurance companies have deemed the duplex a complete loss and could take more than a year to rebuild.